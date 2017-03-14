62nd Annual Sherman Service League Charity Ball Benefiting 18 Local Charities

SHERMAN, TX – Tickets are still on sale for the 62nd annual Sherman Service League Charity Ball.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds from the evening will go to 18 different local Texoma charities.

The enchanting event will take place April 1st, from 7:00 p.m. until midnight at the Hilton Garden Inn in Denison.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://shermanserviceleague.org/charity-ball/.