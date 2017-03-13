Gander Mountain announces store closures

SHERMAN, TEXAS -- The company that owns Gander Mountain in Sherman says it is closing at least 32 of it's stores.

We are told by a spokesperson the Sherman store at Loy Lake Road and highway 75 will survive the restructuring.

The company is filing for chapter 11 saying the tough retail environment led to the bankruptcy.

Ten stores in Texas are closing.

Gander Mountain operates 162 stores in 11 different states.

Gander Mountain sells outdoor goods like camping and boating supplies.