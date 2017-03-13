Gov. Mary Fallin names two Texomans as Creativity Ambassadors

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has named two Texomans as Creativity Ambassadors for the state.

They were recognized for promoting and celebrating Oklahoma.

Ada native and Tishomingo resident Blake Shelton is one of those being honored. The Grammy nominated and platinum selling country music star is also the host of NBC’s The Voice.

Also being honored is Gary Batton of Durant. Chief Batton is the leader of the Choctaw Nation, the third largest Native American tribe in the United States.