Army Corps of Engineers to consider leasing parts of North Island

LAKE TEXOMA – The spring is on its way and that means soon you’ll be bringing out the flip-flops and headed to the lake.

But some new additions are in the works that lake goers and business owners alike hope will make a splash.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit Lake Texoma every summer, but it’s some of the locals who spend every day on the waters who are the most excited about them.

“I think if it brings more people to the lake and generates more business, go for it,” said Randy Jackson, a fishing guide with Adventure Texoma.

The Army Corps of Engineers is considering the idea of leasing parts of North Island to potential businesses.

“We had a party that came to us that was interested in this and that’s kind of where the idea initiated,” said Joe Custer, Lake Texoma Manager. “It would be more floating type facilities, possibly a floating restaurant; it could be beach facilities from lawn chairs to umbrellas and potentially boat rentals or jet-ski rentals.”

While this proposal is intriguing, it’s not set in stone. Because the Corps is a federal agency, they have to go through a boatload of things from an environmental standpoint. This makes the odds of anything happening this recreation season unlikely, but most Texomans agree that as long as there’s no harm, there’s no foul.

All public concerns are due by March 24th and once they weigh the options, a final decision will probably be made by early April.