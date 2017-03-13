Semi Truck Hauling Thousands of Chickens Catches Fire

CARTER COUNTY -- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with fire departments from Dickson, Gene Autry, and the Ardmore Air Park responded to a call of a semi truck on fire, Monday morning around 10 o'clock.

Trooper Hayden Darst with O.H.P said, "From what we understand, a vehicle was coming over the hill, had an engine malfunction or a mechanical issue that caused it to burst into flames."

The highway patrol said, the driver was able to make it out safely,

But feathers were flying as crews worked to save the 9 thousand chickens on board.

"Unfortunately there was a little loss of product and several chickens were killed," Darst said.

Crews say they were able to save most of the birds, but around 50 or 60 did die.

According to trooper Darst, it was an unusual turn of events.

"Arrived on scene and typically there is never live animals on board."

But it didn't take long to get the fire under control.

Crews said in order to keep other drivers safe, they did have to shut down highway 53 for a couple of hours.

"We are coming up on two hours of it being closed, traffic at one point was backed up a little, close around a mile."

The highway did re-open around noon.

As for the chickens that survived, the owners did pick them up and take them back to the farm.