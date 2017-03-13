Oklahoma Flu Related Deaths Stands at 56

"The road is going to be closer to me than what it was, and I can't see around the corner pulling out of my driveway to see the traffic coming from town," said Lonnie Swink, who lives on the Texas side of the bridge.More >>
"The road is going to be closer to me than what it was, and I can't see around the corner pulling out of my driveway to see the traffic coming from town," said Lonnie Swink, who lives on the Texas side of the bridge.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot while allegedly attempting to attack Tishomingo police officers Monday night.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot while allegedly attempting to attack Tishomingo police officers Monday night.More >>
It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title. On Tuesday, the young women received another honor.More >>
It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title. On Tuesday, the young women received another honor.More >>
Ardmore officials said the roof of the long-abandoned Colvert's Dairy plant was caving in, and there was no way to preserve it.More >>
Ardmore officials said the roof of the long-abandoned Colvert's Dairy plant was caving in, and there was no way to preserve it.More >>
Jerry Gragg Jr., a former Savanna, Oklahoma, police officer, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four felony counts linked to a traffic stop earlier this year.More >>
Jerry Gragg Jr., a former Savanna, Oklahoma, police officer, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four felony counts linked to a traffic stop earlier this year.More >>
Police said officers discovered the victim around 4:30 a.m. along the tracks between the Moss and McCubbin Street crossings in a residential area of Gainesville.More >>
Police said officers discovered the victim around 4:30 a.m. along the tracks between the Moss and McCubbin Street crossings in a residential area of Gainesville.More >>
MADILL, OK -- A local convenience store had to be evacuated and shutdown after smoke started to fill the building. It happened at the Love's in Madill at about 9 o'clock Monday night.More >>
MADILL, OK -- A local convenience store had to be evacuated and shutdown after smoke started to fill the building. It happened at the Love's in Madill at about 9 o'clock Monday night.More >>
LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A Fun Run and Fish Fry this Saturday will help pay medical bills for Marietta Chief of Police Ron Bolton.More >>
LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A Fun Run and Fish Fry this Saturday will help pay medical bills for Marietta Chief of Police Ron Bolton.More >>
POTTSBORO, TX -- Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.More >>
POTTSBORO, TX -- Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.More >>
WHITESBORO, TX --Health care workers from First Texas Home Health say some of their elderly patients can't afford air conditioning -- and don't even have the resources to purchase a cooling fan.More >>
WHITESBORO, TX --Health care workers from First Texas Home Health say some of their elderly patients can't afford air conditioning -- and don't even have the resources to purchase a cooling fan.More >>