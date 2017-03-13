Oklahoma Flu Related Deaths Stands at 56

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma for the current season now stands at 56.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports more than 1,800 people have been hospitalized due to the flu this season.

Currently two people have died from influenza in Texoma, including one person in Bryan County, the other in Johnston County.

Health experts say there are still a few weeks before flu season comes to an end, so it's important to still get vaccinated if you haven't already.