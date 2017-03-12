Governor Fallin and Abbott Seeking Grazing Assistance From Wildfires

OKLAHOMA, TEXAS -- Four governors, including Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin and Texas Governor Gregg Abbott are seeking grazing assistance because of recent wildfires.

The fires have burned more than 2,300 square miles across four states, including northwest Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle.

Forcing farmers and ranchers to move their livestock.

The letter from the governors sent to Acting Secretary of Agriculture Mike Young asks that the restrictions in the Conservation Reserve Program be lifted to provide more land for grazing.

Saturday, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott declared six Texas Panhandle counties disaster areas.