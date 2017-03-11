Collinsville Woman in Critical Condition After ATV Accident

ATOKA COUNTY, OK -- A Collinsville woman suffered serious head injuries, after troopers say an ATV rolled over, pinning her.

It happened late Friday night on a private property off Watson Creek Road in Atoka County.

Troopers say 39-year old Julie Walker was flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

They say the driver of the ATV had trouble crossing a creek, and tried to back up near an embankment, that's when the ATV flipped onto its top, pinning Walker for about 15 minutes.

The driver and other passengers managed to free her.

They were not hurt.

Troopers say the driver smelled of alcohol.