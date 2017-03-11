Construction Woes for a Local Business in Downtown Denison

DENISON, TX— Road closures and construction has become a common sight in Downtown Denison, but a local business owner says it’s hurting her business.

Tax season is a time most people dread, but for Mary Walker it’s how she earns her bread and butter. Walker has owned FastTax Tax Service on Chestnut Street for 25 years and this time of year is usually booming.

But since the start of tax season she says fewer people have been dropping by to file taxes because of construction on Chestnut Street.

"It's really cut our business by 1/3, since it started and everything,” Walker said.

Chestnut Street has been shut down for more than three months and Walker’s business is located right in the heart of it.

"The problem is that the street doesn't look like it's open,” she said. “So we have a lot of people who don't come down the street."

Walker says some customers thought her business was closed, others didn’t know how to find it.

"It’s very serious especially to me because I'm only open 3 1/2 months a year, so as a result my loss of income is impacting me a lot,” said Walker.

The Director of Public Works Bobby Atteberry says Chestnut Street needed to be reconstructed because of subgrade failures caused by numerous water leaks from deteriorated water lines.

"It's an issue with growth and making the city pretty and I like that, but the hard part of it is my ability to make money at this particular time,” Walker said.

Although the project is an inconvenience Atteberry says it will enhance the downtown area once it is completed this July, but Walker says it’s too long of a wait.

"July for me is you know like death, it's a difficult time frame,” Walker said. “I mean July is not horrible, but it's impacting this whole block of businesses a lot."

Walker says she hopes her business will be able to recover next year. She also says the city has tried to work with her to find a solution.