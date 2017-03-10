Denison approves food truck plans

DENISON, TX -- Soon new places to grab lunch will be rolling into downtown Denison.

City leaders approved plans to demolish parts of a building in an historic area to make space for food trucks.

It's located in the 600 block of West Main Street.

The facade will be left standing but building owners plan to remove the back to create a food courtyard.

Two food trucks will go in the new space along with seating for diners.

One of the vendors might open a barbecue food truck another could be a taco truck.

"We have a lot of loft owners that live downtown, and we have a lot of people working downtown, so it will be beneficial for everyone to be able to have more options," Donna Dow said.

An official opening date has not yet been set.