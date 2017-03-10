Habitat for Humanity hosting Home Improvement Sale Saturday - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Habitat for Humanity hosting Home Improvement Sale Saturday

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX -- If you're looking to spruce up your home before the spring gets here, a non-profit wants to help you out.

Habitat for Humanity in Grayson County is holding their annual Home Improvement Sale Saturday.

The group builds homes for the less fortunate and each year they have left-over supplies. So they sell them back to the community and all the proceeds help them build new homes in the coming year.

“We welcome people's items, sometimes new, sometimes used, that helps us to offer a sale like this to the public, we really appreciate the community support” said Laurie Mealy with Habitat for Humanity.

Organizers say they'll be selling things like appliances, carpets, plumbing parts, bath and lighting fixtures.

They'll be at 602 East Brockett Street in Sherman, that’s just west of Austin College. It starts at 8 a.m.

