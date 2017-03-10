Police Arrest Unregistered Sex Offender

ARDMORE, OK -- Police in Ardmore say a sex offender accused of living too close to a daycare has been found.

It’s a story we first brought you last week..

Officers say they were trying to find Gary Lynn Mason the second, who hadn't registered as an offender.

He was taken into custody early this morning.

Police say Mason was walking on the 200 block of South Washington Street, and that's when an officer caught him.

He’s been booked into the carter county jail.

He's facing charges of failing to register as a sex offender.

They say he was registered in lone grove, but he's been living on Pettit Street in Ardmore.