Spring Break Starts In Texoma

Denison, Texas - Spring break has begun in Texas and state troopers say that means time off from school and work, but not safety.

Hundreds of spring breakers from campuses across Texoma are trading backpacks and books for fun in the sun.
At Austin College in Sherman, some students may be headed to nearby Mexico or on a mission trip to help south Texas flood victims.
Texas state troopers are easing parents fears with a travel warning to be aware and prepared.
"We kind of watch out for each other," says Austin College student Ylu Zahang. "We have curfew hours we're in a protected area so I feel pretty safe."
For those classroom scholars taking a staycation, educators in the Denison school district have words of warning for parents.
They tell us adults need to know where and who they're kids are hanging out with.
 "It's always a good idea for parents to be fully aware and informed of where they're children at all times." said Denison Asst. Superintendent David Kirkbride.

Eisenhower State Park in Denison is expecting spring breakers to pack the park.
It's the same at nearby Lake Texoma.
Police say there won't be extra patrols but they are on the lookout for trouble.

"It's important for parents to set the boundaries where kids can go where they should go and shouldn't go, and what time they expect them home." said Denison Lt. Mike Eppler.

National crime stats show a slight increase in vandalism during spring break.
Police say it's usually board juveniles with nothing better to do than create chaos.


 

