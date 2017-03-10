Man Recovers from Dog Attack

ARDMORE, OK -- Neighbors say Ted James regularly takes the trash out for his neighbors, but yesterday morning, he was attacked by two dogs when he tried to drag the owners trashcan away.

One witness says it could have been much worse.

"My cousin had grabbed both of the dogs, but one of them still had his arm. And that's whenever I slapped the dog upside the head."

This neighbor, who wishes to remain un-named, said he rushed over to pull the dogs off when he heard James yell for help.

But according to a relative of the dog’s owners, they couldn't believe it happened. They said the dogs have always been friendly.

"They’ve never attacked anybody."

KTEN reached out to James Friday, who says he is in a lot of pain and needs rest.

Instead, a relative spoke for him.

"He’s in very severe pain today," Lee Easterwood said.

With more than 100 stitches, Easterwood says the attack came out of nowhere; while James was taking out trash for his neighbors

"All he was doing was trying to help people by pulling their cans to the curb," Easterwood added.

Police were called to assess the situation.

And the two dogs - who are both thought to be pit bull mix - were taken into quarantine by their owner a few hours later.

Sergeant Brice Woolly with the Ardmore Police Department said, "It seems like pit bulls do get a bit of a bad rep sometimes because they are deemed as always being mean or always being aggressive. It really depends on the dog owner."

Police said a complaint on the dog owner has been filed. The situation is being investigated by officials, who say the dogs may have to be put down. Meanwhile, James is recovering.

"He was transported to Mercy E.R. here in Ardmore,” Woolly said, “he was treated for bites and cuts on several parts of his body. His chest, under the arm area, arms, hands, face, and legs."

Officials say James is expected to make a full recovery.