Texoma Regional Blood Center is in a Critical State...Needs Blood Donors

Texoma Regional Blood Center is in a Critical State...Needs Blood Donors

SHERMAN, TX— The Texoma Regional Blood Center is in a critical state and they need your help restocking their shelves.

Thirty minutes. That’s the amount of time it takes to donate one pint of blood and save three lives, according to the Texoma Regional Blood Center.

And right now those lives are in a state of emergency. Thursday the blood center’s shelves were completely empty.

"That is very stressful when you have hospitals that need the blood because they have people that need it now,” said Robert Barham a staff member at the blood center.

Staff members say they called 8 to 10 different blood centers across the country to get more blood.

"We finally wound up getting it from Indiana,” Barham said.

The director of the blood center Francis Campbell says they received 55 pints of all blood types from Indiana, but in 1 to 2 days the shelves could be empty again.

"Say you have a heart patient that's an A positive patient well if they're having a heart surgery it could go south and they may use 30 to 50 units within a 24 hour period,” Campbell said.

The reason for the shortage is an increase in hospital usage and a lack of donors. And the shortage isn’t just a local issue.

"It is a national issue,” Barham said. “It’s not just Texoma and it's not just Dallas, it’s a national issue that all the blood centers have.”

The blood center is in need of all blood types and if you’d like to help the center will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

