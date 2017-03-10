KTEN television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, Texas has an immediate opening for a full-time television Meteorologist.

The candidate selected for this position will have experience in WSI or Weather Central industry-standard weather graphics and forecast platforms, including live Doppler weather radar integration.

Well-demonstrated experience in weather alert systems as well as extensive knowledge of social media with the ability to disseminate weather information across multiple platforms is also required.

All candidates should possess a meteorology or science-related degree. You should also be certified as a meteorologist or be near completion of the requirements for certification.

Please be aware that shift hours will vary, so the ability to work any shift is required.

This is a rare entry-level opportunity for recent college graduates in a growing market. Resumes and applications will be accepted at the KTEN studios at 10 Highpoint Circle, Denison, TX, or forwarded via e-mail to the KTEN news director at the address listed below.

KTEN Television and Lockwood Broadcasting is a drug-free workplace and an equal opportunity employer.

Send resume, cover letter and available links to:

mfarrell@kten.com

Mark Farrell

KTEN News Director

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75020