Team Triston Silent Auction Helping Local Students Go to School

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...