Durant woman celebrates a century - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Durant woman celebrates a century

Posted:

DURANT, OK -- A Durant woman celebrated a century Thursday.

Pauline Kidd was born in 1917. She’s lived in Texoma for most of her life. During World War 2, she helped build fighter plans.

She went on to work in retail for awhile before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Her daughter Jamie Mays says she’s thankful for her every day.

“It’s just an incredible blessing, I always give god the glory first, but also thanks to Brookdale, the people that are here, the hospice, the guardian hospice, I think because of the care she gets at Brookdale and the hospice, that's why she's here to celebrate her birthday," said Mays.

Mays says her mother was active and independent until her stroke two years ago.

She drove her own until she was 95.    

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man wanted for rape now in police custody

    Man wanted for rape now in police custody

    CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...More >>
    CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...More >>

  • Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress

    Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:38 AM EDT2017-06-10 06:38:25 GMT
    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>

  • Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

    Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

    KTVT via CNNKTVT via CNN

    The big rig crashed into several vehicles during a pursuit that hit speeds well over 100 mph.

    More >>

    The big rig crashed into several vehicles during a pursuit that hit speeds well over 100 mph.

    More >>
    •   