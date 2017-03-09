Durant woman celebrates a century

DURANT, OK -- A Durant woman celebrated a century Thursday.

Pauline Kidd was born in 1917. She’s lived in Texoma for most of her life. During World War 2, she helped build fighter plans.

She went on to work in retail for awhile before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Her daughter Jamie Mays says she’s thankful for her every day.

“It’s just an incredible blessing, I always give god the glory first, but also thanks to Brookdale, the people that are here, the hospice, the guardian hospice, I think because of the care she gets at Brookdale and the hospice, that's why she's here to celebrate her birthday," said Mays.

Mays says her mother was active and independent until her stroke two years ago.

She drove her own until she was 95.