Durant police looking for crook that broke into two churches

DURANT, OK -- Police in Durant are asking for help to find whoever stole from two churches.

They say late Tuesday night someone broke into the University Free Will Baptist Church and United Pentecostal Church.

They’re within minutes each other, both located along West University.

No one was hurt. Police say the crooks got away with cash. Church members hope they come forward.

“We pray for them and I think people like that when they're found need to be held accountable,” said Pastor Lawrence Buller, with the United Pentecostal Church, “that they shouldn't get a free ride, there should be restitution and whatever the law want to do."

Some of the money taken was from a fundraiser to help remodel the church.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the police department at (580) 924-3737.