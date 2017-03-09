GC Health Clinic Gets Dose of Growth Following Non-Profit Designation

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A local health clinic will soon be able to serve more people in need with medical services.

The Grayson County Health Clinic in Sherman recently received a non-profit designation.

The clinics been serving 10% of Grayson County's under-served and uninsured residents since 2013.

With up to 30,000 patient visits so far, clinic officials say this non-profit classification will help both sustain and expand their services.

Since opening their doors, the Grayson County Health Clinic has been working hard to provide medical services, to those who need it most.

"We’re a great avenue for them; we're going to see unfunded patients, those with no payer source at all," said Nanette Pinckney, GCHC Practice Administrator.

From babies to the elderly, serving primary care to the under-served and uninsured people in the area at a low cost.

"So we can offer them avenues to treatment that they didn't get before, and get them healthy again,” said Pinckney.

A goal to get people out of the emergency room.

A county project Nanette Pinckney, the clinic's practice administrator has been a part of from the ground floor.

It’s really been an eye opener to how many residents in our county, in our community are out there, that haven't had good health care," said Pinckney.

By law, Texas counties have to set aside 8% of their budget to go towards indigent health.

Currently that amounts to $2.2 million dollars in Grayson County.

Funds used to jump-start the clinic back in 2013.

Since then, that money's been leveraged using a government waiver doubling the amount.

"It’s a fantastic return for the taxpayers," said Grayson County Judge, Bill Magers.

Government subsidies the county says won't last forever.

But soon the clinic will get a new dose of growth, thanks to a recent non-profit designation.

"It’s a big step for the county, it's a big step for the citizens of Grayson County we can provide health care long term for the least of the least without burning our taxpayers," said Magers.

Allowing them to tap into even more revenue sources, like grants and donations.

"That encourages residents as well as foundations to become part of what we're doing here," said Magers.

All ways of keeping the clinic going healthy and strong.

"We’re just going to continue to grow, there's absolutely no doubt about that," said Pinckney.

The clinic plans on adding 9 additional resident physicians this year, so they'll have 21 providers by this summer.

For more information on the Grayson County Health Clinic, or if you’d like to make monetary or medical supply donations to the clinic, call 903-357-5396, or click here.

For those living in southern Oklahoma, if you need medical services for free or at a discounted rate, a lists of locations are below:

Great Physician Medical Clinic and Pharmacy in Durant: 580-924-1633

Family Health Center of Southern Oklahoma Tishomingo: 580-371-2343

Family Health Center of Southern Oklahoma Coalgate: 580-927-2828

Family Health Center of Southern Oklahoma Atoka: 580-889-4746