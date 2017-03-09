Police seeking information on possible sexual assault

DENISON, TX- New developments Thursday in a story were brought you Wednesday at 10 on an 18 year old missing woman who was found hours later.

Thursday police say the victim told them she was abducted and sexually assaulted. Police say the victim told them three men took her when she was at her car here at the Creekmore Apartments on Texoma Parkway. Now police are working to find answers.

An emotional scene at the Creekmore Apartments Wednesday evening. Police were called to the report of an 18 year old woman missing. Investigators puzzled after finding the woman's keys, phone and a shoe outside her car.

"We started searching the area, talking to people, looking for someone that knew what happened or may have seen anything," Lt. Mike Eppler with the Denison Police Department.

Family members frantic and praying for her safe return.

"She means the world to me," said the woman's fiancé Samuel Hollingsworth.

A few hours later. She was found at this church down the road. Police tell us the victim stated she was taken by three men driving a SUV. Then drove down a bumpy road and was sexually assaulted then told to run. But police have very little to go off of.

"We're just looking for evidence of anything we can find," said Lt. Eppler.

Right now investigators don't have much of a description of the men they could be looking for.

"The only thing we have are three black males in a SUV and that's the only description we have of suspects or vehicle up to this point," said Lt .Eppler.

Police say they don't feel the public needs to be alarmed but ask that everyone remains aware and reports any strange activity.

"I'm not saying that people need to lock themselves up or anything like that, but people do need to be aware of what's going on around them," said Lt. Eppler.

Police say they've been called to a few disturbance reports in this area but never a crime like this. Again police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.

If you saw or heard anything, call Denison Police.