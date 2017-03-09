Local Organization Raises $24,000 to Grant Wishes for Children Fighting Life-Threatening Diseases

SHERMAN, TX— A local organization raised thousands of dollars to make wishes come true for children battling life-threatening diseases.

Five-year-old Riley Seastrunk has been called a living miracle.

"She's the sole surviving triplet,” said her father Caleb Seastrunk.

But being a survivor has its challenges. At birth she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus.

Now most of her time is spent in rehab learning how to conquer daily challenges.

"She has a tremor that makes it difficult to write and using utensils, walking and running are challenging,” said Riley’s mother Shea Seastrunk. “Just being able to go to the restroom unaided can be a challenge for her."

To brighten the world of their little girl, Riley’s parents reached out to Wishing Well Texoma to make her dream of visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth Come True.”

"I saw lots of princesses at magic kingdom,” Riley said.

"I balled the whole time just because it was amazing what they do for these kids and that trip was a really nice reward for the hard work she's put in,” Shea Seastrunk said.

Riley is just one of hundreds of kids who have had their wish granted by Wishing Well Texoma.

And now the organization has raised $24,000 to help make more dreams come true.

"Right now we have the most wish recipients that we've had in quite some time and so to give them some joy and opportunities it's truly what we're here for,” said the Rayce Guess, the Vice President of Wishing Well Texoma.

If you know a child in need of having a wish granted visit their website.