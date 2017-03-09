City Officials Warn of Sewage Pipe tests

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Officials from the city of Tishomingo will be conducting a sewage line smoke test that they say may impact residents.

Emergency management crews would like to inform the public that the smoke is non toxic.

Crews will be testing different areas of the city starting on Monday and ending Wednesday.

The smoke tests are checking for leaks in the pipes...

If you have any questions about the smoke test, you can contact Tishomingo city hall at (580)371-2369.