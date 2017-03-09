Neighbors save Puppies from Burning Home - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Neighbors save Puppies from Burning Home

Posted:

TISHOMINGO, OK -- "I got the animals out as quick as I could," Kathy Golden, a neighbor said.

Golden and her husband said, along with two brave kids and another neighbor, they did their best to make sure everyone made it out of this burning home on the corner of Haney and Kentucky street in Tishomingo.

"You know I crawled on my knees crawled on the floor inside the fire and... he was on fire,” Golden said,  “then the other one caught fire and I put them out as quick as I can."

Golden says it was her human instinct that told her to risk her own life.

"I was glad because you know, they're good animals. I love animals. I’m an animal person."

Two five week old puppies were unable to be saved in that fire, but the family who lost their home says they are looking for the positive.

Michael Thompson said, "I don't know I’m just... I’m just in all, like happy that nobody was hurt and that... I’m just really... right now I’m kind of frantic"

Thompson says he was walking home for lunch when he got a text that his house was on fire.

Officials say they aren’t sure of the cause, but that the home is a total loss.

"He had gone to town, the boys were in school, and he was returning from town and seen smoke coming from the area," Captain of Tishomingo Fire Department, Danny Walker said.

Golden says she is thankful everyone is safe.

"He didn’t lose nobody. You always have your life. You know... material things can be replaced."

The family of that home reached out to KTEN, and said the Red Cross took the puppies to the vet.

They are expected to make a full recovery.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man wanted for rape now in police custody

    Man wanted for rape now in police custody

    CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...More >>
    CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...More >>

  • Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress

    Trump punches back, accuses Comey of lying to Congress

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:38 AM EDT2017-06-10 06:38:25 GMT
    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>
    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.More >>

  • Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

    Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

    KTVT via CNNKTVT via CNN

    The big rig crashed into several vehicles during a pursuit that hit speeds well over 100 mph.

    More >>

    The big rig crashed into several vehicles during a pursuit that hit speeds well over 100 mph.

    More >>
    •   