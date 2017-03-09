Neighbors save Puppies from Burning Home

TISHOMINGO, OK -- "I got the animals out as quick as I could," Kathy Golden, a neighbor said.

Golden and her husband said, along with two brave kids and another neighbor, they did their best to make sure everyone made it out of this burning home on the corner of Haney and Kentucky street in Tishomingo.

"You know I crawled on my knees crawled on the floor inside the fire and... he was on fire,” Golden said, “then the other one caught fire and I put them out as quick as I can."

Golden says it was her human instinct that told her to risk her own life.

"I was glad because you know, they're good animals. I love animals. I’m an animal person."

Two five week old puppies were unable to be saved in that fire, but the family who lost their home says they are looking for the positive.

Michael Thompson said, "I don't know I’m just... I’m just in all, like happy that nobody was hurt and that... I’m just really... right now I’m kind of frantic"

Thompson says he was walking home for lunch when he got a text that his house was on fire.

Officials say they aren’t sure of the cause, but that the home is a total loss.

"He had gone to town, the boys were in school, and he was returning from town and seen smoke coming from the area," Captain of Tishomingo Fire Department, Danny Walker said.

Golden says she is thankful everyone is safe.

"He didn’t lose nobody. You always have your life. You know... material things can be replaced."

The family of that home reached out to KTEN, and said the Red Cross took the puppies to the vet.

They are expected to make a full recovery.