Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This week we have cute little pair of puppies.

A girl and a boy.

They're not quite sure on the breed.

The two are just two months old.

They are very sweet and cuddly.

If you'd like to adopt either of these cute little puppies you can call the Morton Street animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.