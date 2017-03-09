Oklahoma Department of Corrections cancels contracts with 10 county jails; one in Texoma

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- The budget shortfall crisis continues in Oklahoma, this time affecting one of our local jails.

Wednesday the Department of Corrections announced they will cancel their contracts with ten county jails, including Choctaw County.

The move is estimated to save the DOC some $700,000.

Meanwhile Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says this will be a financial cut for their jailers and for the sheriff’s office patrol deputies.

More than 200 inmates have already been moved from county jails into state minimum to medium security facilities.

The director of the DOC said Wednesday they’re in a “dire situation” to fix 3 million dollar budget hole.

In a statement released Wednesday night the sheriff says his office will where cuts are needed within the coming months.

He went on to say citizens may see less response of deputies for minor calls, but he assured residents they will be there for them 24/7.

Marshall County is one of only two jails still under contract with them.