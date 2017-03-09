AT&T reports any issues reaching 911 should be resolved

NORTH TEXAS-- AT&T is reporting any issues customers have reaching 911 should be fixed Wednesday night.

Callers in the Sherman-Denison area all the way to Corpus Christi had been reporting they can’t get a hold of dispatchers when they dial 911.

If for some reason you’re still having issues call 903-892-7290 in Sherman. In Denison, call 903-465-2422 and for any other calls within Grayson County call 903-813-4411.

If you’re in Choctaw County, call 580-326-8395.

Again, police in Grayson County and AT&T say this issue should be resolved.