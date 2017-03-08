Paris police bust 9 locations running illegal gambling machines

PARIS, TX -- Police in Paris say they're investigating after they found dozens of illegal gambling machines inside local businesses.

Officers say 38 machines called 8-liners were taken from 9 different locations.

Their investigation started in January after they received a tip.

Investigators say store owners would pay winners with cash or with merchandise from their store.

Lieutenant Berry says these machines don't help the community.

"A lot of times you may have people that come into the store that are of a bad element that may not be playing the games but may be watching people to see what there winning, or anything like that." Lt. John Berry said.

So far no one has been arrested police are still investigating.