UPDATE: Missing Denison Woman Found Safe Just Hours Later

UPDATE:

DENISON, TX -- Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened Wednesday night in Denison.

Police say the victim states she was taken by three men in an SUV and sexually assaulted, then told to run away.

Police say she was found behind a local church and taken to TMC for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to call local law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

DENISON, TX – Tense moments for a Denison family, after their daughter was considered missing, but found just hours later.

Denison police say they began searching for the 18 year old woman around 5 p.m.; Wednesday after her family couldn't get in touch with her.

That’s when a neighbor found her car door wide open, and her keys, cell phone, and a shoe left on the ground, at the Creekmore Apartments in Denison, where she'd been living.

As police began investigating, just after 8 p.m. they received a call she was safely found at a church, just a few blocks away.

A call her family and fiancé who had been praying for her safe return were thankful to receive.

"I just want to thank the community and everybody out there trying to help, all the prayers that were sent and everything else, I thank God that we found her,” said Sam Hollingsworth, the woman's fiancé.

Hollingsworth tells us the two got engaged this past November.

Police say the teen was taken to TMC to be checked out; her exact condition is unknown at this time.

Currently police are working to piece together what exactly happened to her, and how she ended up at the church.

They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call immediately.