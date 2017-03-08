Charges Dropped in Murder Plot Case - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Charges Dropped in Murder Plot Case

ARDMORE, OK -- The charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of plotting to kill 3 carter county officials last month.

33 year old Schuyler Stewart was arrested after deputies say they got a tip that he was plotting to kill district attorney Craig Ladd, district judge Dennis Morris, and associate district judge Thomas Baldwin.

Those charges were dropped by the district attorney's office this week.