Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Father

PAULS VALLEY, OK -- A Paul’s Valley man was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to his father's murder.

Kent Brown was arrested and charged with first degree murder warrant in December of 2015.

Investigators say his father was found dead in his home on the 700 block of North Oak Street in Paul’s Valley.

Officers say they believe Brown left for Los Angeles after killing his father.

He was taken into custody there, and extradited to Paul’s Valley.