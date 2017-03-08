Officials Identify Body Found In Ada

ADA, OK -- Authorities in Pontotoc County have identified the person who they found dead last month.

They say they body of 53-year-old Sarah Daniels was found near 17th avenue and 18th street.

They believe it had been there for a while.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

They’re waiting for the results of a toxicology report, but say the death was most likely a suicide.