UPDATE: Overturned Semi on Highway South of Ada

UPDATE:

Troopers say an accident involving a semi-truck left diesel fuel spilled all over the roadway Wednesday, near the Chickasaw Turnpike, just south of Ada.



They say the driver was pinned but fortunately they weren't hurt.



Several gallons of fuel had to be cleaned up. The DEQ has been advised.

All roadways in the area now back open.

ADA, OK -- Troopers are en route to SH-1 south of Ada north of the Chickasaw Turnpike for an overturned semi.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, currently roadways in the area are blocked due to the accident.

They say one driver is pinned.

Stay tuned to KTEN for updates.