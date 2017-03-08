Howe Police Warn of Bluetooth Credit Card Skimming Devices Found in Gas Pumps

HOWE, TX— If you’re not careful the next time you pump gas you could have your identity stolen. Howe police are warning people about a new way criminals are stealing your credit card information.

Pulling out your debit card at the gas pump is a normal habit, but you might want to think twice before you swipe.

A week ago Frank Brunson says his credit card information was snatched after he bought gas using a company card at the Valero gas station in Howe.

"I’m highly upset because when my vice president notified me that my card had been compromised and I was like how did that happen,” Brunson said.

Howe police say they were alerted two gas pumps at Valero had credit card skimming devices equipped with Bluetooth technology.

"I would like to know what it looks like so next time I get gas I'll check it out before I put it in one of the tanks,” said Brunson.

Police say the person who installed them would be able to steal your credit card information from a remote location.

"It's a little scary,” said Jamie Neuwirth who lives in Sherman. “I guess it can happen anywhere, but you don't think about it happening this close to home and in this small of a community.”

But police say there are two ways to avoid being a target for identity thieves:

Always use cash

Make sure the card reader hasn’t been tampered with.

Brunson says next time he’ll take another look before he pumps gas.

"Before I put my card in one of the slots I’m going to check it and make sure that there's not anything out of the ordinary,” said Brunson.