Sherman Police arrest two in marijuana bust

SHERMAN, TX- Two men were arrested in Sherman after police say they found illegal drugs inside their home.

Dovante Whitaker and Malik Hymes are behind bars Wednesday. The Sherman narcotics unit searched the home in the 1700 Block of North Lockhart Street. They found two and half pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

The pair is also facing charges of child endangerment.

"It is more than what would be considered as a user amount with the amount that was taken. It'd be safe to assume they were selling the marijuana," said Lt. Bruce Dawsey with the Sherman Police Department.

Police say judging by the packaging the drugs were likely shipped from another state.

The child that was in the home is in the mothers custody.