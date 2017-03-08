Grayson County women hold march for women's rights

SHERMAN, TX- Some Grayson County women rallied Wednesday raising awareness on women's rights. The ladies met Wednesday morning at the Grayson County Courthouse as a part of the day without women.

The rally is part of International Women's Day that is celebrated worldwide. Organizers here wanted to provide a peaceful and positive rally while encouraging others to support women's rights.

Women in red were seen at all corners of the Grayson County Courthouse. Singing songs of patriotism and holding signs with powerful messages.

"To support women. To support equality for women. Healthcare for women. To support our country our land," said Denison resident Marilyn Livingston.

The group, Women Unite Texoma created Wednesday's rally on Facebook. Organizers say well over 50 women and a few men showed up to show support.

"I think it says a lot that this many women showed up in red, with their signs on a Wednesday afternoon, in Sherman Texas, to make a statement about women's rights," said organizer Randi Tanglen.

The Sherman rally was part of an international movement, "a day without a woman."

"The idea behind the national day without a woman is that women are supposed to go on strike and not perform any paid or unpaid labor," said Tanglen.

Women rallied for different reasons. Some for equal pay. Health care. Others for things such as President Trump's plan to build a wall.

"We need to preserve Big Bend. It's one of our greatest assets. That would be a disaster to lose that. A wall would be very destructive to the ecosystem there," said Livingston.

Also concerning to some women is their right to vote. Some fear it may go away.

"Voting is a right we need to protect. We can lose it very easily," said Livingston.

No matter the reason for showing support, the goal was to spread awareness on changes that may one day come.

"Be aware. Wake up. Don't fall asleep. No way. Know what's going on," said Livingston.

The rally in Sherman wasn't the only one. Women marched for rights in more than 50 countries.