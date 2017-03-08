KTEN has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Producer who will be responsible for maintaining news content on KTEN’s digital platforms including KTEN.com, KTEN mobile apps, and KTEN’s social media sites. This candidate will work directly in the newsroom updating and managing content to all of KTEN’s digital platforms. The successful candidate will be expected to write copy, post stories/videos, and instruct newsroom staff on best practices for posting content. The ideal candidate is also requested to have a basic knowledge of the metric tools - Facebook Insights and Google Analytics. Other characteristics include analytical, interpersonal, and organizational skills, attention to detail, knowledge of television journalism, and strong writing skills.
SKILLS & ABILITIES:
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
Bachelor’s degree or commensurate experience
Generally, 1-2 years of experience in related field
Please send resume and references to:
Mark Farrell, News Director
mfarrell@kten.com
No phone calls please. EOE. Drug Free Workplace.