KTEN has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Producer who will be responsible for maintaining news content on KTEN’s digital platforms including KTEN.com, KTEN mobile apps, and KTEN’s social media sites. This candidate will work directly in the newsroom updating and managing content to all of KTEN’s digital platforms. The successful candidate will be expected to write copy, post stories/videos, and instruct newsroom staff on best practices for posting content. The ideal candidate is also requested to have a basic knowledge of the metric tools - Facebook Insights and Google Analytics. Other characteristics include analytical, interpersonal, and organizational skills, attention to detail, knowledge of television journalism, and strong writing skills.

SKILLS & ABILITIES:

Update content on station website & pilot social networks for KTEN.

Communicate with offsite CMS company to eliminate site discrepancies.

Maintain website and social media metric tools.

Research/execute innovative ways of maintaining and growing online engagement.

Respond to viewer inquiries on kten.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Basic video editing skills a plus.

Basic knowledge of HTML coding, image editing software, streaming video.

Must have strong writing, editing and headline skills.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree or commensurate experience

Generally, 1-2 years of experience in related field

Please send resume and references to:

Mark Farrell, News Director

mfarrell@kten.com

No phone calls please. EOE. Drug Free Workplace.