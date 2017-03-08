DEVELOPING: Hugo Police Investigate Death - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

DEVELOPING: Right now police in Hugo are looking into the death of an infant.

Police tell us the child was found unresponsive early Wednesday morning at a home in the 500 block of North Broadway.

The infant was taken to the Oklahoma medical examiners office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

