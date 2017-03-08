Alcohol May be to Blame for Rollover Accident in Denison

DENISON, TX -- Drunk driving may be to blame for a rollover car crash in Denison Tuesday night.

Police say two cars were involved.

It happened about 11:00 p.m. on the northbound service road of Highway 75 just south of the Crawford St. exit.

The two people in the car that rolled over were taken to TMC.

There conditions are unknown.

Further down the road, an officer could be seen giving another driver a sobriety test.

His car had slight front end damage.

Police say the two scenes were connected.

There's no word if that driver was arrested.