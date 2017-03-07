An Atoka County man's murder trial is set - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

An Atoka County man's murder trial is set

Posted:

ATOKA COUNTY -- A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering his wife.

James Clifton Moore's trial will begin April 3rd.

Authorities say Moore is facing first degree murder charges after family members say his wife Katherine Moore was found dead inside of her home in December 2015 in Atoka County.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the murder.

Authorities say they're Moore's nephews.

