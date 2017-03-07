Police investigating suspicious death after person found dead in - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police investigating suspicious death after person found dead in home

Posted:

SHERMAN, TX – Police in Sherman are investigating a death they’re calling suspicious.

Officers tell KTEN they found a body inside a home in the 500 block of North Cleveland Avenue on Tuesday night.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the person died. They’re not releasing their identity.

Follow KTEN for further updates.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Learning is fun at STEAM Camp

    Learning is fun at STEAM Camp

    KTENKTEN

    Hundreds of fifth- through seventh-grade students from all over the Ardmore area are learning typical school subjects in a non-typical way. "

    More >>

    Hundreds of fifth- through seventh-grade students from all over the Ardmore area are learning typical school subjects in a non-typical way. "

    More >>

  • Dad indicted in son's accident death

    Dad indicted in son's accident death

    Kristoffer CraftKristoffer Craft

    Kristoffer Craft, 35, faces intoxicated manslaughter charges. Investigators said Craft crashed his pickup truck into a Whitewright home. His son Kolton Craft,was in the vehicle with him. 

    More >>

    Kristoffer Craft, 35, faces intoxicated manslaughter charges. Investigators said Craft crashed his pickup truck into a Whitewright home. His son Kolton Craft,was in the vehicle with him. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: DoJ says Sessions recusal due to campaign work

    The Latest: DoJ says Sessions recusal due to campaign work

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:14:16 GMT
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian...More >>
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.More >>
    •   