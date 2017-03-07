Denison police identify suspects in last week's trailer theft

DENISON, TX -- Police in Denison say thanks to the community's help they have identified two people caught on camera accused of stealing from a business.

Last week, KTEN brought you the story about two suspects caught on surveillance video from TGC Industries.

The video shows them stealing a trailer from their facility in the 3,000 block of Juanita Drive.

Police say charges against the pair are pending with the district attorney’s office. Police thanks the community for its help.