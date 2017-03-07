Cafeteria fire shuts down Mannsville Schools for the week

MANNSVILLE, OK- Scary moments for parents, teachers and students when a fire broke out in the school cafeteria. It happened just after noon Tuesday in Mannsville. It took crews two hours to contain the fire.

"We waited a minute and we could see the flames come through the roof," said student Christopher Sullivan.

Flames erupted from the Mannsville school cafeteria Tuesday sending students and staff across schools grounds to the gym.

"The fire alarm just went off and we all went outside," said Sullivan.

Superintendent Brandi Price says about 60 kids in grades pre-k through third were rushed out of the building.

"Quickly there all I mean, they pulled the fire alarm and the students were dismissed and knew the proper procedures of where to go. It's what we practice in our fire drills," said Price.

Jessica Sullivan has two girls at the school. Sullivan was inside having lunch with her daughters when the fire broke out and they were told to get out of the building.

"They went outside and noticed the smoke and came back in and told us all to get out because it was on fire," said Sullivan.

Fire crews say the fire started from an electrical problem in the kitchen area. The fire was confined to that part of the cafeteria. Mannsville Fire Chief Derek Gray says other classrooms are connected to the cafeteria and the fire could have spread.

"We could have lost the whole cafeteria and the three and four year old program. It's all connected," said Chief Gray.

The schools say their thankful no one was injured. They regularly have fire drills and those drills were put to into action.

"The drills are very important because then the kids know exactly what to do and it helps them stay calm," said Price.

The school board held an emergency meeting and have canceled classes for the remainder of the week. A restoration crew is working to clean up the water damage. Mannsville Schools says neighboring Dickson School is helping store what food items they were able to save.

There's no word yet on the cost of damages. ?