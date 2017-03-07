Denison Bank of America Motor Bank Scheduled to be Torn Down Immediately

DENISON, TX— Changes are in the works for Downtown Denison, this morning the Denison Historic Preservation Board approved tearing down the Bank of America Motor Bank.

The Bank of America Motor Bank opened its doors more than 20 years ago in a historic landmark on Main Street, but the bank shut down back in 2015.

In the coming weeks the motor bank on Chestnut Street will be a memory, the Denison Historic Preservation Board approved tearing down the structure.

“The structure didn't seem to fit any of the potential purposes that it could be used for so they thought it was just better to start with a clean slate,” said Donna Dow, the Director of Main Street.

The city kept the motor bank after buying the Bank of America building as its new city hall.

Denison city leaders considered renting the facility, but decided it was not cost effective.

"The property owner felt that new construction would facilitate development better than the existing motor bank and trying to fit something into that,” Dow said.

The owner of the building says he plans to develop the area into something new, but local business owner Mary Walker says instead of building another business the property should be turned into a free parking lot.

"The stadium needs more accessible parking and that would be a perfect place that could be implemented for people to have parking for the stadium and have parking for the downtown area,” Walker said.

Dow says they plan to start the demolition process immediately.