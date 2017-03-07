Four Fire Departments Fighting Flames at Mansville School Cafeteria

UPDATE: Fire officials tell us the flames are out and they are working to found a cause.

Mannsville chief Derek Gray says the cause could be an electrical short. It took a couple of hours to put the flames out.

MANNSVILLE, OK - Johnston County Emergency Management officials confirm, four fire departments are fighting flames at a Mansville School Cafeteria.

The Johnston County Sheriffs Office tells KTEN there are no reports of any injuries and all students, faculty, and staff made it out of the cafeteria safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. KTEN crews are on the way. Stay with KTEN and KTEN.com for the latest.