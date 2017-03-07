Update: Fatal Wreck on Highway 56 in Sherman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Update: Fatal Wreck on Highway 56 in Sherman

Posted:

SHERMAN,TX--- New details in a deadly crash in Sherman. Tonight investigators say a man may have intentionally stepped in front of a trash truck this morning where he was hit and killed. 

Police say witnesses saw Tyler Smith of Collinsville step in front of the truck.It happened in the 1400 block of West Houston Street. We're told Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the trash truck was taken to the hospital. He's expected to be okay. Police say there was nothing the driver could have done to stop the accident.

The highway was shut down for more than three hours. It's back open tonight. 

    •   