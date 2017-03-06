Denison city leaders discuss new million dollar park plans - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison city leaders discuss new million dollar park plans



DENISON, TX --  Denison city leaders are talking about finalizing funding for the Texoma Health Park.

The council is considering ways to fund the project that could cost over 12 million dollars.

The park will be built near the new gateway village at highways 75 and 691.

Plans call for the park to have jogging and biking trails sports complexes and a splash park.

The city could ask for a public hearing to issue a bond to fund the project.

The 80 acre park is expected to open early next year.

