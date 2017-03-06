Sherman Parks and Rec request improvements for bike travel

SHERMAN, TX -- Monday night city leaders in Sherman heard a proposal on bicycle safety just days after a cyclist was hit and sent to the hospital.

The Sherman Parks and Recreation Board went before the city with a request to improve bicycle infrastructure.

Things like bike lanes or trails especially for cyclist.

The parks board feels Sherman is a growing community with a big interest in bicycle activities.

City leaders agreed to consider May as bicycle appreciation month.

Last Friday we told you about a cyclist who was hit on Texoma Parkway and taken to Texoma Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.