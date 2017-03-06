Charges Dropped For Former Sheriff - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Charges Dropped For Former Sheriff

LOVE, CO -- Former Love County Sheriff, Joe Russell’s first run in with the law dates back to November of 2015 after his son Willie appeared in a detention hearing at a federal courthouse in Muskogee.

Investigators said he may have been involved in his son's illegal drug activities.

The sheriff was arrested in July of 2016 and removed from office.

Russell plead no contest in court on Monday, where the charges were dismissed.

"They should have been dropped," Russell’s lawyer, Gary Brown said.

Brown said, he believes Russell is innocent.

"Sheriff Russell is not guilty of anything except for being a naive parent."

According to the indictment, Russell was accused of allowing his son to sell methamphetamine out of his home.

Russell was also accused of allowing James Conn Nipp to meet members of his family without supervision.

Nipp was the last person to see two missing teens, Molly Miller and Colt Haynes.

Family members of those teens say they think Russell knows what happened to them.

"I don't believe he was complicit in the actual crime against Molly...” Miller’s aunt, Paula Miller said, “but I know in my heart that knows exactly what happened to molly. I believe he has been told."

Other relatives say that while today's trial did not go as planned, this isn’t the end of Molly Miller and Colt Hayne’s story.

"It aint over. Until I find my granddaughter, it’s not gonna be over," Millers grandfather, Alex Miller said.At this time, there is no evidence supporting that Joe Russell has anything to do with the missing teen's case.

