Tensions high after firing of Colbert Police Chief

COLBERT, OK- Monday night there was a heated emergency council meeting in Colbert after the recent termination of Police Chief Frank Burrola.

Colbert residents took action and stood before council members on Monday. Angry after the city let chief Frank Burrola go on Friday.

"They had an agenda set today and that was to fire officer Burrola. Probably one of the best officers they'll ever have," said resident Robert Andrews.

Over the phone on Friday, Burrola told us their reasoning was insubordination because he didn't clock in while on call.

"I covered that whole town by myself for almost a whole year. About five months of that I've had help. I've been on call 24/7," said Burrola.

It's a move that's not sitting well with residents..

"The mayor can't expect an officer to come punch a time card while a woman's getting beat with a Jack Daniels bottle across town," said Andrews.

The mayor and council declined to comment.

"Do you have comments as two why Burrola was let go," asked KTEN News reporter Scott Martin. The mayor had nothing to say.

Michelle Vanneir has been appointed as the interim chief to handle administrative duties. For now Colbert has one remaining officer. Another move residents are upset over.

"Appointing someone that has no background in law enforcement? Just a city clerk. I don't think that's right," said Andrews.

Through all the turmoil residents say they're hopeful the city will bring officers back to town.

"We need this community to come together to help these guys," said Andrews.

The Bryan County Sheriff's Office will also be assisting with patrols.